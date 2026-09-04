/'Dhartipakad' Bajoria dies at 96 after 281 election contests

Bhagalpur's legendary perennial candidate Nagarmal Bajoria, fondly called 'Dhartipakad' - one who clings to earth - died at 96. Born in Lahore, he migrated to Bihar and contested 281 elections since 1969 vs V V Giri, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee & L K Advani - and lost all deposits. Contested LS, Assembly, Municipal, President, Vice-President polls across 278 constituencies; once campaigned on donkeys.