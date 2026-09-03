/High Xylitol levels in blood linked to cardiovascular risk

A new study presented at the ESC Congress in Germany has found that higher blood levels of xylitol, a popular sugar-free sweetener used in gum, candy, baked goods and oral care products, are linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death. Tracking over 17,700 participants across Canada and the UK, researchers found the risk rose in a dose-dependent way, even after adjusting for age, BMI, diabetes and other factors. Scientists say xylitol may boost blood clotting, and are calling for more long-term safety research.