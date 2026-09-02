/Europe rejects at Russia G20 Finance Ministers' meet

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 19:20 IST
Russia found itself at the center of global attention during the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan. While European ministers reportedly refused to pose for a group photo with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, President Vladimir Putin used the summit to showcase Moscow’s diplomatic reach. Putin held a series of high-profile bilateral meetings, reiterated Russia’s willingness to sell oil to Europe, and declared that Moscow seeks to end—not freeze—the war in Ukraine.