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Nearly 1 million Indians stuck in US green card backlog, wait could stretch to 179 years

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 23:50 IST
According to a new analysis, an Indian professional who applies for a U.S. green card today could face a wait of up to 179 years. One of the main reasons for this is the nationality-based caps.

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