/Pakistan hospital fire: 14 infants killed, Shehbaz Sharif orders probe

Unimpeakable grief has engulfed Islamabad as 14 newborn infants tragically lost their lives following a devastating fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital. The catastrophic blaze erupted early in the morning on the third floor of the Mother and Child Health ward's nursery. According to preliminary reports and government officials, an air-conditioning unit compressor explosion, coupled with combustible oxygen lines, caused the fire to spread rapidly through the intensive care unit where vulnerable babies were housed.