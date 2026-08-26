/US-Iran War: Iran says weighing the new US proposal

The US-Iran standoff has entered a new phase as President Donald Trump signals potential sanctions relief if Iran helps restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Iran and Oman are discussing a temporary navigational corridor to ease disruptions in one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints. The move comes amid stalled diplomacy, mounting economic pressure, and growing concerns over global oil supplies. Is Washington shifting from maximum pressure to conditional incentives, or is this another chapter in a prolonged geopolitical deadlock?