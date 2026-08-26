/Imran Khan's sons call for independent medical examination over health worries

Fresh concerns have emerged over the health of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with his sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, demanding proof of his well-being and access to independent medical assessments. The appeal comes amid conflicting claims over Khan's condition, with his family and supporters alleging restricted access and inadequate medical care, while Pakistani authorities insist he is receiving proper treatment. The controversy has intensified after court-ordered medical examinations and growing international calls for transparency regarding Khan's health and prison conditions. Khan's sons say they have been unable to communicate with him for months and are seeking direct access.