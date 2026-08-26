/Study links early screen exposure to poorer grades, memory and language skills

A new longitudinal study tracking 502 children from infancy to age 10.5 has found that higher screen exposure during early childhood was associated with poorer academic performance and weaker working memory later in life. Researchers observed the strongest links among children exposed to more screen time at ages one, 1.5 and six years. The findings add to growing evidence that excessive screen exposure in early childhood may influence learning, memory and language development, though experts note that content quality, parental involvement and home environment also play important roles.