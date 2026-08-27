/Bill gates seeks Xi Jinping meeting to push global rules for artificial intelligence

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is seeking a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss global rules and safeguards for artificial intelligence. Gates has warned that AI is advancing faster than governments can regulate it and has called for international cooperation to manage risks ranging from cyberattacks and biological threats to job displacement. He believes the U.S. and China must work together on AI governance and is advocating for a global framework to monitor and restrict potentially dangerous AI systems. The proposed meeting comes amid growing global competition over AI leadership and regulation.