/Nepal flash floods: 95 dead, magnitude 4.4 quake in Tibet around same time as flash flood

A devastating flash flood has struck Nepal’s Himalayan border region near Tibet, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of travellers unaccounted for. The disaster swept through areas of Rasuwa district, destroying homes, roads, bridges and critical infrastructure along the Bhotekoshi River. Nepal’s Tourism Board reported 384 travellers missing, including 291 foreign nationals, with Indian, American, British, Malaysian and other foreign nationals among those unaccounted for. Across the border, a mudslide also struck the Gyirong area of Tibet, damaging roads, communications and power links. Chinese authorities warned of major casualties and launched search and rescue operations.