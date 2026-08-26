/Himalayan tsunami devastates Nepal | 95 killed, 400+ missing | 14 infants die in Pak hospital fire

Two massive tragedies have sent shockwaves across South Asia. In northern Nepal, a catastrophic flash flood—dubbed a 'Chinese Tsunami' after a sudden landslide breached the Tibet border—has left at least 95 people dead and nearly 400 missing, including dozens of Indian tourists and pilgrims. Entire villages, bridges, and hydropower facilities along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers have been wiped out as multi-agency rescue teams race against time. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, Pakistan, a horrific fire triggered by an AC explosion swept through the neonatal nursery of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), tragically claiming the lives of 14 newborns.