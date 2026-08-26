/China gets real flying experience against the Rafale

In a historic first, China's advanced J-16 'Hidden Dragon' heavyweight multirole fighters have gone head-to-head against French-made Rafale jets in simulated combat. Taking place during the 'Eagles of Civilization 2026' joint air exercise in Egypt, this rare tactical drills phase gave People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) pilots direct, real-world data and flying experience against a premier Western-origin 4.5-generation platform.