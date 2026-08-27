/Trump ignored warnings before Iran war, report claims

A new report claims U.S. President Donald Trump moved ahead with military action against Iran despite warnings from senior advisers, intelligence officials, and military leaders. According to the report, concerns were raised about a possible global energy crisis, disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, military readiness, and the risk of empowering harder-line forces in Iran. The revelations offer a behind-the-scenes look at the decisions that preceded the U.S.-Iran conflict and the geopolitical consequences that followed.