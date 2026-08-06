/India Proposes Major FCRA Changes | Tougher Rules for NGOs Receiving Foreign Funds

The Indian government has proposed major amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), introducing stricter compliance requirements for NGOs, charitable trusts, educational institutions, and religious organizations that receive foreign donations. The proposed changes include the creation of a designated authority to manage foreign-funded assets if an organization's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered, expires, or is not renewed. NGOs will also be required to disclose the ultimate source of foreign contributions, update operational details, and comply with expanded governance requirements. The government says the amendments are aimed at improving transparency, strengthening accountability, and preventing misuse of foreign funds. However, opposition parties, civil society groups, and some international critics argue the proposals could expand executive control over NGO assets and operations.