/Ramayana's ₹4,000 Crore Budget Stuns Fans | India's Most Expensive Movie

The trailer of Ramayana Part One has finally been released, but beyond the stunning visuals and star-studded cast, it is the film's record-breaking ₹4,000 crore budget that has become the biggest talking point. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic is being positioned as the biggest cinematic project in Indian history. The reported ₹4,000 crore budget covers both Ramayana Part One, scheduled for Diwali 2026, and Ramayana Part Two, expected during Diwali 2027. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The project also brings together legendary composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG and Prime Focus lead the visual effects work with a global team of more than 10,000 artists and technicians across India, the UK, Canada, and Australia.