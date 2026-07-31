/Iran-Linked Cyberattack? FBI Probes Minnesota Water System Hack |US Critical Infrastructure Targeted

Federal investigators are probing a suspected cyberattack on more than 30 community water systems across Minnesota, after malicious digital activity disrupted operations and forced several utilities to switch to manual controls. According to state officials, four cities publicly confirmed the attacks, while investigators are examining whether the hackers have links to Iranian cyber groups. The FBI has cautioned that the findings remain preliminary, and officials are also considering whether the attackers intentionally tried to appear Iran-based amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions. The incident has once again raised concerns over the security of America's critical infrastructure, including water, wastewater, energy, and transportation systems. Previous cyber incidents involving alleged Iran-linked hacking groups have already placed U.S. utilities on high alert.