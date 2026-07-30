/Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: Death Toll Rises to 78, Over 3 Lakh People Affected | India Flood News

Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood disasters as the death toll rises to 78. More than 3 lakh people have been affected, with hundreds of villages still submerged under floodwaters. Authorities have set up relief camps and dispatched emergency aid, but thousands remain displaced while farmland and livelihoods have suffered extensive damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more heavy rainfall in the coming days, raising fears of fresh flooding in vulnerable districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Assam government of full support for relief and restoration efforts.