/Saudi vs Houthis: Trump says Houthis don't want us to intervene in Yemen

The conflict in Yemen has intensified after Houthi rebels launched a drone-and-missile attack on a military base in southern Saudi Arabia. The strike reportedly targeted a weapons depot, while Saudi Civil Defence said a mosque in Jazan was also hit. In response, Yemeni government forces carried out multiple air strikes against Houthi positions. The latest escalation underscores growing security concerns along the Saudi-Yemen border and raises fears of a wider regional confrontation.