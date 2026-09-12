/Price of Iran-U.S. War: Hormuz, Bab-al-Mandeb put global oil supplies at risk

Escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities and simultaneous maritime threats at the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-al-Mandeb have pushed global oil prices past $100 per barrel. With crude transport through Hormuz severely disrupted, energy exporters relying on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea pipelines face secondary blockade threats along the Bab-al-Mandeb passage. Together, these two strategic chokepoints govern nearly 30% of global seaborne oil trade, leaving international supply chains and energy security facing acute disruption risks. Watch for detailed analysis of the evolving crisis.