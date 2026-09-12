/Vande Mataram row: Karnataka govt defies centre, limits to 2 stanzas in state events

A major political controversy has erupted after the Karnataka government issued a directive limiting the singing of Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas during state-level official events. While the ruling Congress government defended the move—clarifying that the full version remains mandatory for national functions and official state-mandated celebrations—opposition parties have accused the administration of disrespecting the national song. The directive has reignited a fierce political debate over historical protocols and state versus central mandates.