/Algeria accuses UAE of 'provocative & hostile acts'

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 23:50 IST
Algeria has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of engaging in what it describes as “provocative and hostile acts,” adding to growing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The dispute could have wider implications for North African and Gulf relations, as Algiers and Abu Dhabi pursue different regional strategic interests. This report examines the latest allegations, the broader Algeria-UAE diplomatic rift, and what the confrontation could mean for regional geopolitics.