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Japan raises cost of permanent residency
Japan raises cost of permanent residency
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 05, 2026, 11:35 IST
| Updated:
Sep 05, 2026, 11:35 IST
Japan is tightening immigration rules for foreign residents, raising concerns among businesses and workers as the country faces an urgent need to replenish its workforce.
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