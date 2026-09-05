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Japan raises cost of permanent residency

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:35 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:35 IST
Japan is tightening immigration rules for foreign residents, raising concerns among businesses and workers as the country faces an urgent need to replenish its workforce.

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