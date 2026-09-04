/Pakistan: Sindh assembly adopts resolution rejecting division of province

"Sindh will always remain one." That was CM Murad Ali Shah's message as the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution rejecting any move to divide the province or alter its boundaries. The MQM-P and JI walked out in protest, saying their proposals on administrative devolution were left out of the text. Shah pushed back hard on talk of new provinces, invoking Sindh's role in Pakistan's founding and past resolutions from 1948 to 2019.