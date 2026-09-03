/The next arms race may be about who can innovate & build fastest

India's defence industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, with production crossing ₹1.78 lakh crore and exports reaching record levels. New drones, missiles, fighter jets and artillery systems are moving from drawing boards to production lines. But a critical question remains: can India manufacture advanced weapons fast enough to meet military demands? As global conflicts show the importance of rapid innovation and mass production, India's next challenge is no longer designing weapons—it's building them at scale and on time.