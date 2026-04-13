/Greece's Ancient Sites Under Climate Strain; 19 Sites at Urgent Climate Risk

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 14:45 IST
Worsening wildfires, soaring heatwaves and rising water levels have prompted Greek officials to take a closer look at protecting priceless archaeological sites that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
The monuments, scattered across the country, earn Greece millions of dollars in tourism revenue.
But many of the sites are in rural areas and officials believe better planning is needed in case large crowds of tourists need to be evacuated in an emergency.