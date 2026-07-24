/Russia-Ukraine war escalates| Zelensky pushes patriot missile production as Black sea crisis deepens

Russia has launched another wave of heavy airstrikes across Ukraine, targeting residential areas and a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, leaving multiple civilians injured. As the war intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to jointly produce Patriot missile interceptors with US defense giant Raytheon to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. The latest attacks have also disrupted Black Sea shipping, pushing global wheat prices higher and raising concerns over international food security. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to urge Western allies to accelerate military assistance as Russian missile and drone attacks intensify.