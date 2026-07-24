/Trump preparing massive Iran strike? | Gulf war escalates, oil prices hit new highs | US- Iran War

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he is close to deciding on a massive new attack against Iran, signaling a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. The United States has now carried out strikes on Iranian military targets for the 13th consecutive night, while Iran continues retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region. As tensions rise, oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel, raising fears of a global energy shock. Trump also warned that the US would use frozen Iranian assets to compensate for damage caused to ships and cargo in the Gulf, while directly blaming Iran for Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.