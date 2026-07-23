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Kerala police use AI Haaland video to promote helmet awareness

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 23:12 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 23:12 IST
Kerala Police have once again proven they know how to make road safety fun and relatable. This time, they've used an AI-generated video of football superstar Erling Haaland casually riding a bike with his helmet on, ending with a simple, powerful line: "Haaland wears a helmet, do you?" It's a clever nudge for two-wheeler riders across the state to take protective gear seriously. This isn't new territory for Kerala Police, known for blending humour, trending content, and celebrity power into road safety messaging.

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