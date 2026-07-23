/Kerala police use AI Haaland video to promote helmet awareness

Kerala Police have once again proven they know how to make road safety fun and relatable. This time, they've used an AI-generated video of football superstar Erling Haaland casually riding a bike with his helmet on, ending with a simple, powerful line: "Haaland wears a helmet, do you?" It's a clever nudge for two-wheeler riders across the state to take protective gear seriously. This isn't new territory for Kerala Police, known for blending humour, trending content, and celebrity power into road safety messaging.