A Florida pastor has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, claiming that ChatGPT's medical advice delayed his treatment and contributed to a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. According to the lawsuit, ChatGPT allegedly advised him to stay home instead of seeking immediate medical attention, leading to severe health complications. The case raises serious questions about the risks of relying on AI for medical guidance and whether chatbots should play a role in healthcare decisions. Watch the full report to understand the lawsuit, OpenAI's response, and the growing debate over AI-generated medical advice.