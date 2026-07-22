/Spain’s World Cup Victory over Argentina triggers seismic vibrations across the country

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:27 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:27 IST
Spain’s FIFA World Cup victory over Argentina sparked celebrations so massive that scientists detected measurable seismic activity across the country. According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute, ground vibrations were recorded in several cities, including Barcelona, Cádiz, and Granada. Researchers identified major seismic spikes during the winning goal, the trophy ceremony, and the final whistle, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the nationwide celebrations.