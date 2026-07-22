LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announces tax relief and cost of living measures

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announces tax relief and cost of living measures

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:42 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:42 IST
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled his first major policy after taking office, announcing the removal of VAT on household electricity bills to help ease the cost of living crisis. The new government says the tax cut will provide financial relief to families while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Burnham also outlined plans for regional decentralization and promised further measures to reduce everyday living costs across the United Kingdom.

Trending Topics

trending videos