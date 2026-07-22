/The Internet’s Darkest Secret: Inside the global network exploiting children online

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:42 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:42 IST
A disturbing new investigation has exposed how online predator networks allegedly exploit gaming platforms, encrypted chat rooms, and social media to manipulate and groom children. Experts warn that these digital ecosystems rely on psychological coercion, fear, and blackmail, making them one of the internet's most dangerous hidden threats. Here's what parents need to know about the growing global concern over online child exploitation.