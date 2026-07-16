/U.S.-Iran war intensifies | Fresh American strikes hit Iran as Trump issues new warning to Tehran

The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered its fifth consecutive day as U.S. forces launched another wave of strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities that Washington says threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Bandar Abbas, Rask, Chabahar, Qeshm, Bandar Imam Khomeini, and areas near Bushehr, where Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant is located. The U.S. Central Command also confirmed that it targeted a vessel accused of attempting to violate the renewed naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran reportedly responded by launching attacks against U.S. military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait.