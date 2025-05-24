/Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches nuclear-capable missile strike on Ukrainian targets

Russia launched around 150 drones, Iskander-M ballistic missile and a Kh-31P missile at Ukraine overnight on August 25, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Kyiv says 124 drones were destroyed or jammed, while impacts were recorded at multiple locations. At the same time, Russia is advancing its strategic underwater weapons programme. The nuclear-powered Khabarovsk submarine has entered sea trials and is designed to carry Poseidon underwater drones. Poseidon is a nuclear-powered autonomous underwater vehicle intended to deliver nuclear weapons against distant naval or coastal targets. The developments come as Ukraine continues to face a shortage of Patriot interceptors and presses Western allies for additional air-defence systems. Kyiv is also intensifying long-range attacks against Russian energy infrastructure, including the reported strike on the Afipsky refinery.