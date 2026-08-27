/Nepal flash flood: MEA confirms 288 Indians stranded, rescue efforts underway

A devastating glacial collapse in the Himalayas has triggered flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving at least 177 dead and 826 people missing, including nearly 300 Indian tourists. EAM S Jaishankar held an emergency review with the Foreign Secretary and India's ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing, while MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed five major groups of stranded Indians — from Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims to power project workers.