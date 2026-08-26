/Instagram chief testfies: Meta admits low adoption of safety rules

Meta Platforms is reportedly exploring a potential settlement with U.S. states in a high-profile lawsuit accusing the company of designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for teenagers. The case, brought by 29 state attorneys general, is being closely watched as one of the biggest legal challenges facing the social media giant. Plaintiffs argue that Meta knowingly created features that harmed young users' mental health, while the company denies the allegations and says it has invested heavily in child safety measures. As the federal trial unfolds in California, settlement discussions could have major implications for the future regulation of social media platforms.