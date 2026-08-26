/Pakistan weighs penalties, energy needs over Iran gas pipeline

The long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is back in the spotlight as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms a high-powered committee to break the deadlock. Signed in 2009 and formalised in 2010, the project has stalled for years, partly due to US sanctions, leaving Iran to file an international arbitration case in Paris. With millions of dollars in potential penalties looming, Pakistan is now weighing legal, financial, and energy factors to find a way out.