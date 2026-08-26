/META reaches settlement worth $16.68 bn with 29 US states over child safety claims

In a landmark legal showdown, Meta Platforms has agreed to a massive multi-billion-dollar settlement—peaking at nearly $16.68 billion—to resolve extensive claims brought by 29 U.S. states. The high-stakes federal trial, which commenced in California, addressed allegations that the tech giant intentionally designed Facebook and Instagram features to foster teen addiction, misled the public regarding platform safety, and unlawfully harvested data from young users without parental consent.