/Thai Prime Minister sings classic song for Chinese Premier Li Qiang during Beijing state lunch

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:12 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:12 IST
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul added a musical touch to diplomacy during his official visit to Beijing by performing a classic song for Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a formal state lunch. The performance, accompanied by piano, received warm applause from guests and highlighted the Thai leader’s unique approach to cultural diplomacy. The moment follows several of his musical appearances during official visits across Asia, where he has combined music with international engagement.