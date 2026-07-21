/Internet's darkest secret: gaming, grooming & terror in sinister 764 network

A disturbing online ecosystem is allegedly targeting vulnerable children across the world. The 764 network and similar groups are accused of using gaming platforms, social media and private online communities to manipulate, threaten and control young victims. This video pieces together the growing threat. This report explores how this is part of a much wider problem. From the Blue Whale controversy to online grooming and extremist recruitment, how are predators exploiting the internet to reach children? And why these digital traps be so difficult for parents to detect?