/CJP supporters carry out protests across India

India’s Cockroach Janata Party stages a protest march to parliament to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks. The social media movement with a cockroach as its symbol began has amassed millions of online followers across India. It has now forayed into street politics and has been holding a sit-in protest and hunger strike to highlight growing frustration among young Indians over education, unemployment and government accountability.