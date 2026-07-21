/US-Canada trade war: Trump hits Canada with 50% tariffs

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:57 IST
A fresh trade flashpoint has emerged between the United States and Canada. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs of up to 50 percent on a wide range of Canadian imports, accusing Ottawa of unfair trade practices involving automobiles, dairy and alcohol. The move marks a major escalation in tensions between the two North American neighbours and has drawn a sharp response from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.