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Modi government shaken by youth volcano on Delhi streets
Modi government shaken by youth volcano on Delhi streets
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 20, 2026, 22:57 IST
| Updated:
Jul 20, 2026, 22:57 IST
A massive youth volcano erupted on Delhi's streets today. With massive protests and clashes in the national capital. Where do things stand? How did they reach this point? Where do they go from here?
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Narendra Modi
Delhi
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