/CJP members meet health minister J P Nadda | Union minister makes appeal to end protests

The centre has opened its first formal channel of communication with the cockroach janta party (cjp) amid the 'chalo sansad' protest. During a meeting with union minister jp nadda, the cjp submitted a three-point charter of demands: the immediate release of activist sonam wangchuk, the resignation of union education minister dharmendra pradhan over the neet controversy, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of neet aspirants who allegedly died by suicide after the 2026 paper leak. Will the government accept these demands?