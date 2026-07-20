/US-Iran War: Iran hit US 'Black Hawk', F-15E as Jordan bases come under repeated fire

A New York Times assessment based on satellite imagery, verified videos and official statements suggests Iranian missile strikes caused more damage to U.S. military facilities in Jordan than previously acknowledged. The report says multiple UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were damaged at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, while Iran claims it also targeted fighter jet hangars and key military infrastructure under Operation Nasr-2. The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the reported losses, but the latest attacks underscore the widening scope of the U.S.-Iran conflict across Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Strait of Hormuz.