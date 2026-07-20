/Tragedy at sea: 4 Indians killed as vessel comes under attack near Odesa

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 23:42 IST
Four Indian seafarers were killed and another was left in critical condition after the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo came under attack shortly after departing Ukraine’s Odesa port. The ship had 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said its mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation while providing all possible assistance to those affected.