/Global aerospace leaders gather in Hampshire

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 23:57 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 23:57 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) represented India at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious aerospace events. The Indian aerospace giant engaged with leading global aviation and defence companies while showcasing its indigenous defence and aerospace capabilities. The event provides a major platform for partnerships, technology collaboration and business opportunities, highlighting India's growing role in the global aerospace and defence industry.