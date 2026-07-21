AI use rises in healthcare India

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 16:42 IST
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of clinical practice in India, helping doctors search medical literature, draft notes and support patient care. However, experts warn that while nearly half of doctors now rely on AI, only a small proportion use healthcare-specific tools. The growing dependence on generic AI chatbots has raised concerns over patient safety, accuracy and the need for clinically validated AI systems.