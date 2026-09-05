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Report: Several surveillance drones seen in Somalia's port city

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:50 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:50 IST
Several United States surveillance drones have been spotted conducting reconnaissance missions in areas around the strategic port city of Bosaso, Somalia.

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