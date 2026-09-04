/India's new 24x7 eye in the sky: Isro's 'Naughty Boy' rocket delivers a big win

India has achieved a major new milestone in space. ISRO's GSLV-F17 has successfully launched EOS-05, India's first dedicated Earth-imaging satellite designed to operate from geosynchronous orbit. From nearly 36,000 kilometres above Earth, the satellite will offer persistent observation of India and surrounding regions. With six more launches planned, ISRO is accelerating its space ambitions. Watch Wion's groundreport from the launchsite in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.